Acoustics study vital in managing health impacts of noise

The Association of Noise Consultants (ANC) is urging graduates in Harborough to consider a career in acoustics to help play a key role in managing the public health impacts of noise -and support the wider environment.

According to The World Health Organisation (WHO) Environmental Noise Guidelines (ENG) 2018, exposure to noise presents a significant health risk to the population of Western Europe.

Second only to poor air quality, environmental noise can have negative impacts on health and wellbeing and is a well-recognised public health risk.

Science and engineering can play a key role in tackling the issue and the ANC is signposting opportunities for a new generation of students with expertise in these fields to consider a role in the acoustic profession.

Heulwen Peters (LEFT) Louise Beamish (RIGHT)

Louise Beamish is Chair of the ANC. She said: “Managing noise is an important, but often under-considered option, for the future well-being of society.

“Impacts of excessive noise can include cardiovascular disease, annoyance, sleep disturbance and distractions in activities such as reading and conversation.

“The increasing recognition of health implications associated with noise is shaping the field of acoustics consultancy.

“Protecting people, and nature, from the detrimental effects of noise is becoming increasingly important for us all.

“Being a meaningful part of this as an acoustics consultant makes a valuable contribution towards enhancing health and wellbeing.

“STEM graduates with a talent for problem-solving, attention to detail and natural curiosity are excellent candidates for a career in the sector.”

ANC members provide consultancy advice across all areas of acoustics, noise and vibration sectors to support the built environment, transportation and entertainment sectors.

Roles in the sector are wide-ranging and include openings in architectural and building acoustics, environmental noise, product design, cinema sound, even sonar and ultrasound.

Acoustics also offers opportunities to mitigate the critical impact of noise on wildlife and natural spaces.

Heulwen Peters, Chair of ANC’s sustainability committee, said: “The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Frontiers’ report published in 2022 identified three emerging issues of environmental concern, with the first being noise.

“Today’s acousticians are developing the tools and solutions to these problems, but tomorrow’s acousticians will be instrumental in making the future inherently better for humans and wildlife by design.”

The ANC is signposting graduates to its #ExploreAcoustics careers guide in a bid to highlight acoustics as a career. Featuring in-depth case studies and pathways into careers it is available at https://www.association-of-noise-consultants.co.uk/explore-acoustics/