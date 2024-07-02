A rural church welcomes all

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a sunny Sunday morning at the end of June the doors of St Petr’s Church in the picturesque village of Horninghold opened its doors wide

A recent Sunday morning service at St Peter’s Church in Horninghold was attended by regular churchgoers as well as nine enthusiastic new four-legged friends. The church, dating from the early 12th century, held the second annual Pets & Prosecco service, celebrating mankind’s special relationship with furry family members.

Back by popular demand, the annual Summer service brought in villagers, visitors and newcomers alike, offering a fun and welcome way to enjoy the church in this rural village setting.

The service was themed around man’s relationship with animals and included readings from the Genesis story of creation The congregation discussed the role of mankind as caretakers of the earth and its animal life, and the very topical relevance of this with regard to today’s environmental challenges.

There was also a rousing rendition of All Things Bright and Beautiful (which may even have included a bark and a howl or two).

Leading the service was David Palmer, a self-supporting pioneer priest working in the Launde Deanery Minster Community. The priest blessed the pets which included several labradors, a border collie, springer spaniels, and terriers. There was also a 18 year old cat called Dafydd, who seemed to take the whole service in his stride, from the relative safety of his cat carrier.

David Palmer is also chaplain to the Farming Community Network (FCN) , and as part of his sermon, talked about scientific advancements in farming and the importance of our relationship with animals.

The Rev Palmer said “It was a fantastic sunny service at Horninghold church, and delightful to see so many two legged and four legged friends and family in attendance. It was a surprisingly relaxed gathering and a wonderful way of welcoming both regular and new visitors into our church community and to enjoy this stunning 12th century church.”