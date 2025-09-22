A mountain of hope: P3 Charity support worker raises funds to build better spaces for mental health in Cambridgeshire

Tia Lewis, a dedicated Mental Health Support Worker for P3 Charity (People, Potential, Possibilities) in Cambridgeshire undertook the challenge of climbing Mount Snowdon this weekend to raise funds for local people living with mental health conditions. Her goal was clear: to raise vital funds to create safer, more welcoming spaces for the people she supports every day.

In her role at P3, Tia works alongside individuals experiencing significant mental health challenges: people for whom a warm, communal space often means the difference between isolation and connection.

The shared areas within P3 Cambridgeshire’s Supported Accommodation service host breakfast clubs, informal support sessions and social groups, offering a place where people can gather, feel heard and begin to rebuild their lives.

With consistent use, these spaces were in urgent need of renovation, and through her fundraising, Tia has both raised awareness for P3’s work and raised £735 so far to transform tired gardens, communal lounges and offices into vibrant, inviting places that encourage people to come together, connect and feel at home. Her climb embodied P3’s mission: to unlock potential, open possibilities and put people first.

Tia and her fundraising team reach the top of Mount Snowdon!

The renovation work is scheduled to begin this autumn, with each improvement a result of Tia’s determination, representing the compassion and dedication shown by P3 colleagues across the country, every single day.

By conquering Snowdon, Tia not only achieved a personal milestone, but also demonstrated that, together, we can help people face – and overcome – the challenges in their own lives.

Tia said: “I’m so pleased that I’ve been able to raise money for our service. Knowing that our support and effort can bring hope and independence to people facing a range of challenges means the world to me.”

Lydia McHugh, Community Engagement Co-ordinator for P3 Charity, added: “Campaigns like Tia’s are so important, not just because they raise vital funds, but because they shine a light on the incredible people we support and the challenges they face every day. It’s a powerful reminder that one person’s effort can have real impact and we’re so proud of Tia.”

A person supported by Tia and her team, echoed: “Tia enjoys working with all the residents here at P3. Tia is doing a good thing for us and for P3 Charity, and it makes all the difference as it is a very good cause.”

It’s not too late to donate: Tia’s JustGiving Page will remain live until the end of September. To support, visit: Tia Lewis is fundraising for P3 Charity (People Potential Possibilities)