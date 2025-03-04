90-year-old Lutterworth resident takes to the skies to celebrate her birthday and raise funds for local organisations

A 90-year-old Lutterworth resident will take to the skies to celebrate her birthday and raise funds for local organisations.

However, what started as a surprising win has turned into an inspiring mission to give back to the local community.

When first informed of her prize, the spirited nonagenarian initially suspected a scam and even gave the Mayor a piece of her mind! After confirming the call was legitimate, she made an apologetic call to the Mayor, laughing about the misunderstanding.

Now, this incredible woman is turning her surprise win into a powerful opportunity to raise funds for three organisations close to her heart, Age Concern Lutterworth and District, Lutterworth Community Transport and the Academy for Dementia Research and Education. These organisations have provided invaluable support to her and many others in the community.

“I’d never imagined I’d win anything, let alone something as thrilling as a glider flight! Once I got over the shock- and the embarrassment – I knew I wanted to use this chance to give back to the groups that have helped me so much,” she said.

Mayor of Lutterworth, Robert Coleman, praised her efforts: “It’s not every day you meet someone as determined and inspiring as Barbara. Her story has brought a lot of joy to our community , and I am thrilled to see how she is using her prize to make a difference.

Proceeds from her fundraising will go toward Age Concern Lutterworth and District which offers vital support for older residents, Lutterworth Community Transport, providing essential transport services for those in need; and the Academy for Dementia Research and Education, working to improve the lives of those affected by dementia.

To support her fundraising efforts, donations may be made in the Age Concern office, at “Our House” (ADRE) or via our Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/barbara-brookes1

Her glider flight is scheduled for 18th May and the community will be eagerly following her adventure in the skies. This remarkable 90-year-old is proving that it’s never too late to make a difference - and to take on new challenges.