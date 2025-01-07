74-year-old Bill Kerr from Harborough aims for 40 marathon races this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age is only a number for the running stalwart Bill Kerr from Harborough Athletics Club.

The 74-year-old runner is on course to register a record of 40 marathons by the end of this year 2025.

Kerr recently ran his 36th Malaga marathon in Spain on the 15th of December 2024. His chip time recorded a time of 4:40:19 which was 8 seconds slower than his finishing time at the London marathon last year.

“It was a good race in Malaga with about 7 000 runners in a lovely tourist area.

Bill Kerr looking ahead to register a total of 40 marathon races this year

The organisation and the route were perfect with refreshments along the way, good weather conditions and music entertainment in certain designated points”, said Kerr.

The retired avid distance runner who had a heart operation after a cardiac arrest some 14 years back has defied all odds travelling local and abroad to compete in big events, training with club members and taking groups for long walks normally on a Thursday.

Kerr’s enthusiastic challenge is probably to run four marathons this year which will propel him to have a record of 40 marathon races with yet more to come in the next 2026 sporting year.

It is all about getting prepared both physically and mentally to enjoy racing and attain self-gratification.

“I have got a busy marathon racing schedule this year having already signed up for the great London marathon, the Valencia in Spain and Edinburgh in Scotland.

I have also entered the ballot to get a place at the Sydney marathon in Australia which has just gained the world’s major marathon status”, said Kerr.

Success for Kerr to compete in the four events by the end of this year will propel him to have a shining record of 40 marathon races to his credit.

At the 2024 Harborough ‘s end of the year athletics award, Kerr was nominated for the Hillary Johnson Endurance Trophy – an award in memory of Hillary Johnson, the mother of the England rugby legend Martin Johnson.

Hillary was one the club’s running stalwarts during the early part of the formation of the club which celebrated its 40th anniversary late last year.

Kerr and many other award-winning athletes were presented with the trophy by England’s marathon icon and former world record Paula Radcliffe (MBE) at a colourful ceremony.