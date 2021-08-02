Your chance to name a new care home being built in Harborough – and win £250 into the bargain

The site for the new care home

You are being invited to name a new care home being built in Market Harborough – and win £250 into the bargain.

The 76-bedroom complex is being built behind the St Luke’s Treatment Centre on Leicester Road after the town’s old ambulance station was knocked down.

Now the provider, Care UK, is calling on people to come up with a stand out name for the facility that will “reflect the uniqueness of the area”.

The community is being urged to share their suggestions based on Market Harborough’s history, places or famous local people. The winner of the home-naming competition will be handed £250.

Bev Kennard, construction project manager at Care UK, said: “Here at Care UK, all of our homes are named after things, people and places that are part of local history to reflect our desire to anchor ourselves in the local community, while giving future residents an opportunity to reminisce about the area.

“We’re excited to hear what the community thinks our new Market Harborough care home should be called.”

She added: “The town is rich in history and I’m sure locals have countless stories to tell.

“Whether you think the home should be named after a famous resident or local beauty spot – please send us your suggestions.”

To take part you can email your entry to [email protected] and explain the meaning behind your name.

The new care home is set to open in early 2023 and will feature special space for hobby and leisure activities.

The new complex is being built after East Midlands Ambulance Service sold the base and surrounding land for over £1 million in 2019.

Ambulance crews and staff moved to work alongside police officers at Market Harborough police station on Fairfield Road.