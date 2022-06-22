Work starts on £10 million Sainsbury’s store in Desborough - creating over 40 new jobs

Work has started on a new £10 million Sainsbury’s store, creating over 40 new jobs, in Desborough.

The 11,000 sq ft Neighbourhood Hub shop is being built off Harborough Road in the town.

The new outlet is set to be opened next spring after being strongly backed by the local community in a public consultation.

“The store represents a major investment in Desborough.

“And later this year Sainsbury’s will start the recruitment of over 40 new colleagues to join the new store team,” said the High Street superstore giant.

“There will be job opportunities across a range of departments, from entry to management level.

“Sainsbury’s pays all its colleagues the Living Wage and recently announced an increase in base colleague pay to £10 an hour.”

Sainsbury’s Property Director Patrick Dunne said: “We are really grateful to the people of Desborough for the overwhelming support they have shown for Sainsbury’s since our plans were first proposed.

“I am delighted that we have started work on this exciting project and we will ensure we maintain our commitment to be considerate constructors throughout the build and fit out process.

“We look forward to bringing the best of Sainsbury’s to Desborough soon.”

Kettering MP Phillip Hollobone said: “I really enjoyed visiting the site of the new Desborough Sainsbury’s.

“This £10 million investment will be Sainsbury’s flagship Neighbourhood Hub store and will provide a substantial boost for the local Desborough economy by creating 40 new jobs, as well as giving local people a choice of where to complete their weekly supermarket shop within the town.”

Cllr David Howes, North Northamptonshire ward Councillor for Desborough, said: “I have been working closely with the Sainsbury’s team to help turn their plans for a new store in Desborough into a reality and it was great to visit the site to mark the start of construction.