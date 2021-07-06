Work begins on the new development at the old ambulance station in Harborough

Work has started on the old Ambulance station site on Leicester Road. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The old ambulance station has been knocked down in Market Harborough as work begins on a new luxury care home on the site.

The 76-bedroom complex is being built behind the St Luke’s Treatment Centre off Leicester Road.

It is set to be completed in early 2023.

East Midlands Ambulance Service sold the base and surrounding land for over £1 million in 2019.

Ambulance crews and staff moved to work alongside police officers at Market Harborough police station on Fairfield Road.

The new care home is expected to create 60 jobs.

It’s being built by Frontier Estates, working in partnership with Care UK.

Luke Harris, construction director for Frontier, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Care UK again on this 76-bedroom luxury care home.

“This is another scheme we’re delivering for Care UK.