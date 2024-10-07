Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Successful winners of the BICSc Awards 2024 were announced at a prestigious ceremony celebrating the standout stars of the global professional cleaning community.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The triumphant winners were revealed at this year’s awards staged by The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) after the organisation revealed it had been inundated with exceptional entries for an array of accolades presented at the industry-leading event.

The cleaning community’s shining stars were announced at the glittering ceremony, held at The Belfry Hotel, with the evening’s entertainment including a guest appearance by celebrity comedian Jo Caulfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Spencer-Cook, BICSc Group Managing Director, welcomed guests at the awards event and congratulated all the finalists for their nominations for the esteemed awards, which this year saw a huge spike in entries, with a 50% increase in the number of nominations from across the industry.

Winners Celebrate Success At The BICSc Awards

The long-established Institute was delighted with the phenomenal number of entries for this year’s accolades, with new award categories added, including the inaugural Innovation Award.

He said: “We were inundated with entries for this year’s awards which showcase and recognise the outstanding work of some of the standout stars from our diverse industry. The BICSc Awards are all about celebrating the incredible and vitally important work that goes on across the globe within the industry to keep environments clean and people safe.

“Our industry-leading awards are always focused on putting our exceptional cleaning operatives in the spotlight and gives them an opportunity to shine – they were the true stars of the show.”

The BICSc Awards winners include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners Celebrate Success At The BICSc Awards

· Environmental (ESG) Award – Tork (an Essity brand)

· Corporate Member of the Year –The Mount Charles Group

· Accredited Training Member of the Year – HMP Dumfries

· Assessor of the Year – Ramu Thakuri (NCC Holding LLC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Accredited Trainer of the Year – Immaculate Mukodir Angwena (Acciona Facility Services Middle East)

· Cleaning Operative of the Year – Louise Johnson (HW Facilities)

· Outstanding Candidate of the Year – Mohammad Syful Islam Rahat Khalifa (Etisalat Facilities Management)

Before the awards presentations got underway there was an exclusive exhibition and industry insights conference hosted by BICSc and staged at the venue with thought-provoking speakers and presentations from industry experts.

Additional awards also presented on the evening included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· The Chairman’s Award – This award is presented to an inspirational individual who has demonstrated an ongoing outstanding contribution to the Institute and wider cleaning industry. Winner: Lorraine Larman.

· The Eric Hill Award – This award goes to an individual for their past service to the Institute to acknowledge the recipient’s exemplary contribution in the field of education and training. Winner: Matt Dean.

· The International Award – This award is presented to an individual or organisation that has promoted BICSc training and standards outside of the United Kingdom, achieving recognition within the cleaning industry on an international level: Winner: Mania Kia.

· Innovation Award – New for 2024, and presented in collaboration with the CSSA, to celebrate innovation within the industry. This award celebrates the success of a BICSc member who has demonstrated a focus on the use of technology processes and/or learning and development to drive an innovative evolution for their business or organisation. Winner: Berkely Services UAE L.L.C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “The BICSc Awards was once again a standout success, and we were delighted to be able to celebrate all our wonderful winners at the event, which would not be possible without the support of our fantastic sponsors and of course the incredible leading lights from our worldwide professional cleaning community.”

· For more information on BICSc Awards 2025 visit https://www.bics.org.uk/awards/