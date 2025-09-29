Winners celebrate success at BICSc Awards

Leading lights of the professional cleaning and hygiene industry celebrated their success as the winners of the BICSc Awards 2025 were announced at this year’s glittering ceremony.

The annual awards shine a spotlight on the global cleaning community toasting the achievements of individuals and teams, recognising their dedication in multiple roles within the industry.

The BICSc Awards are industry-leading and every year the Institute is inundated with nominations, with this year proving phenomenally popular receiving a record number of entries, which were up by 25%.

BICSc Group Managing Director, Neil Spencer-Cook, said: “The BICSc Awards 2025 were an outstanding success. It was fantastic to be able to celebrate the very best in the cleaning industry and honour the incredible individuals and teams who make a real difference every day.

“These awards are about recognising excellence but more than that, they’re about celebrating the people who make our industry what it is, the ones who go above and beyond, who innovate and who inspire.”

Neil was able to celebrate with fellow winners taking to the stage to receive their accolades after he was announced as the recipient of The David Bellamy Award for his decade of service to BICSc.

Neil added: “It was an absolute honour to receive this prestigious award in recognition of my 10 years of service with BICSc – it is a career highlight for me. I wanted to say a huge thank you for being awarded the accolade and also thank the great team who I work with at the Institute.”

At the prestigious ceremony host, BICSc Technical Manager, Kelsey Hargreaves announced the following awards and winners:

The David Bellamy Award – Neil Spencer-Cook

The Chairman's Award – Grieg Cave

The Eric Hill Award – Darrin McCartney

The BICSc International Award – Whitespot Facilities Management LLC

Innovation Award – Whitespot Facilities Management LLC

Environmental (ESG) Award – Julius Rutherfoord & Co

Corporate Member of the Year – Deeland Ltd t/a Service Master

Accredited Training Member of the Year – Clarion Housing

Assessor of the Year – Steven Goldie – HMP Addiewell

Accredited Trainer of the Year – Amaniampong Atakora – Goldsmiths University of London

Cleaning Operative of the Year – Barrington Spencer – Bidvest Noonan

Outstanding Candidate of the Year – Joshua Morel – Engie Solutions KSA

Lifetime Achievement Award – Johanna Galindo – King's College London

The awards proved to be another sell-out success with an array of prizes won on the night in the chairman’s charity prize draw, which was in aid of Dementia UK. Guests celebrated in style at the black-tie event with a drinks reception, awards ceremony, and three course dinner followed by live entertainment.

Whittlebury Hall & Spa in Northamptonshire hosted the awards, which were preceded by a daytime exhibition featuring sponsors from the industry, who shared innovations and insights alongside the Industry Insights Conference, where expert keynote speakers sparked discussions with thought-provoking presentations.