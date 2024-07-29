Wine-lovers can enjoy a taste of summer at popular Harborough farm shop

The shop is hosting a wine-tasting event this weekend.

Shoppers are guaranteed a taste of summer this weekend at an award-winning shop in Harborough.

Farndon Fields Farm Shop, is hosting a summer tasting event this Saturday (August 3) from 4pm to 9pm.

The event will showcase a variety of local suppliers and offer visitors an opportunity to sample an array of products.

Suppliers will include Duncan Murray Wines, Heat Horse Sauces, Dickinson and Morris, Warners, and Noels Ice Cream, among others.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy free samples from the producers. In addition to the tasting experience, the shop will offer discounts and give-aways on a range of products, allowing attendees to try before they buy.

The Farmer’s Kitchen will provide refreshments while guests can enjoy live music from local artist Zach Ball and Daisy Pickering.

The shop, a family-run business, was set up by landowner Kevin Stokes in 1983, after he began selling produce he’d grown, from the family’s farmhouse.