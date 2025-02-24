Wells McFarlane secures trio of tenants at Market Harborough business park

The Reformer Studio Ltd team in their new premises at Lawrence House, Bowden Business Village, Market Harborough.

Three businesses have secured premises at a Market Harborough business park after specialist commercial property consultancy, Wells McFarlane negotiated new lettings.

New tenants at Lawrence House, part of Bowden Business Village on the town’s northern edge, include The Reformer Studio Ltd in Unit 5 (1,325 sq ft) and Berry Wealth Management in Unit 4 (1,325 sq ft). Completing the trio of lettings is a renewal of Unit 1 Bowden Inn Farm (298 sq ft) to an existing tenant, a private company.

Wells McFarlane’s director, Jason Hercock manages Bowden Business Village and has negotiated all three transactions. Jason comments: “With its converted barn buildings and easily accessible location just off the A6, Bowden Business Village has been a sought-after destination for many years. Following its sale in 2022, we have worked closely with the new landlord to make incremental improvements across the park without losing the essence that makes it such an attractive workplace.

The Reformer Studio Ltd in use.

“To have secured this series of lettings in rapid succession confirms Bowden Business Village as one of Market Harborough’s most popular business parks. We wish all three businesses every success in their new premises,” adds Jason.

For one of the new tenants, The Reformer Studio Ltd, Lawrence House represents its eighth premises. The firm’s executive director, Holly Essuman said: “We’d seen incredible demand for our classes in our Stoneygate studio and knew we wanted to expand further into Leicestershire. Lawrence House fitted our model perfectly. It’s easily accessible with plenty of parking yet is surrounded by peaceful countryside.

“We’re thankful that Wells McFarlane and the landlord understood our vision and were extremely supportive as we transformed a conventional office space into our signature Reformer Studio blueprint.

“Jason and the team were an absolute dream to work with. From signing the lease to having our doors open, the entire process took just six weeks, so it was the fastest studio launch we've ever had! Their professionalism and efficiency played a major role in making this expansion a reality,” adds Holly.