Week-long event offers advice on careers, employment and training for people in Harborough

A week-long scheme offering advice on careers, employment and training to people in Harborough is to return.

Harborough District Council’s inaugural Jobs Week last year ran alongside the Job Centre Plus and the National Careers Service.

The project proved very popular and is now set to return from Friday April 1 to Friday April 8.

Across the week, there will be face-to-face and virtual events to help people find employment, improve skills, or find new opportunities – whether you are in work or not.

The week will begin with the monthly Job Club at the Wycliffe Rooms in Lutterworth on Friday April 1.

People will be able to drop in at any time between 12:30pm and 4pm for free support from the National Careers Service or Work Live Leicestershire.

Job Club offers help with writing a CV, improving your interview skills and enrolling into courses.

The Jobcentre Plus will also be on hand to support their customers.

A Job Fair will take place on Wednesday April 6 at The Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street in Market Harborough.

People will get the chance to talk directly with employers about what roles are available, with the chance to secure an interview.

Drop in at any time between 11am and 2pm.

Cllr Phil King, who heads up Harborough council, said: “Searching and preparing for employment and knowing what support is available can be difficult.

“Harborough Jobs Week will offer a wide range of free advice to help local people discover what opportunities are out there to help them get back into work or change careers to fully unlock their potential,” said Cllr King.

“It’s also an opportunity for employers, especially those who run small businesses, to find out how best to recruit and hire new workers."

The Jobcentre Plus are also offering health and well-being workshops to support their customers as they build up their confidence - as well as follow-up interviews with employers throughout the week.

Contact your Work Coach for more information.

On Thursday April 7, job seekers can book on to a virtual ‘Employability Workshop’ delivered by the National Careers Service (NCS).

This session is open to anyone.

It will focus on transferable skills, CVs and free support available through the NCS.

Employers can also get support by attending the ‘Getting Started with Recruiting and Hiring for Your Small Business’ event at Harborough Innovation Centre from 9am to 12.30pm on Thursday April 7.

There will also be a range of resources shared across the week on the council’s social media channels and the Invest in Harborough website at www.investinharborough.com/jobsweek

Employers are invited to attend the Job Fair by emailing [email protected]