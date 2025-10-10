Volunteers and community groups celebrated at second Harborough District Community Awards

People from across the Harborough district have been recognised for their important contributions to their communities at a special awards ceremony.

Winners and runners up in the Harborough District Community Awards were presented with their certificates and cash prizes at an event on October 9 at Lutterworth College.

In the summer people were invited to nominate individuals and groups who they feel make a valuable contribution to their local community in the district for an award.

Nominees for most of the awards were judged by a small panel consisting of officers from the council and Voluntary Action LeicesterShire (VAL).

The winners at second Harborough District Community Awards. (Photo: Harborough District Council).

Nominees for the Young Person of the Year award were judged by a panel of Harborough District Council Youth Council members. The panel for the business awards included representatives from the Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce and local business, Lilypad Fine Arts.

Winners and runners up were as follows:

Voluntary and Community Group of the Year

Winner: The Well

Runner up: Leicester Musical Memory Box

Young Person of the Year (11-18)

Winner: Ryan Johnson

Runner up: Jacob Hall

Runner up: Book Buddies

Volunteer of the Year (19-59)

Winner: Sarah Joyce

Runner up: Faye Deane

Volunteer of the Year (60+)

Winner: Frank Cooper

Runner up: Stewart Harrison

The Citizenship Cup

Winner: Tor Berry

Stronger Together: Workplace Impact Award (new award)

Winner: Café Fifty Five

Runner up: Bruno’s Gym

A new award, sponsored by the Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, was introduced this year to recognise businesses across the district that carry out activities in the community:

Business-Community Impact of the Year Award (new award)

Winner: Welcomm Communications

Runner up: Magna Park Lutterworth

Cat Hartley, director of communities and wellbeing at Harborough District Council, said: “It’s so important to recognise the work and impact of all the amazing volunteers and community groups that we are so lucky to have in the Harborough district. The council’s Community Awards are an opportunity to shine a light on just a handful of the fantastic people in the district who work so tirelessly for others in their communities.”

Dr Gareth Thomas, president of Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said: "We’re delighted to sponsor this year’s new Business–Community Impact Award, which celebrates local businesses that go beyond profit to make a real difference in their communities. The Chamber firmly believes that thriving local economies are built on strong community connections, and it’s inspiring to see so many businesses across the Harborough district giving back in such meaningful ways."

The Citizenship Cup was donated anonymously to the council in 1955 on the Diamond Jubilee of the Market Harborough Urban District Council. It was awarded from time to time to individuals or organised groups of individuals in recognition of outstanding achievement in enhancing the reputation of, or reflecting credit, on Market Harborough, and for distinguished service rendered in the interests of the town. For many years the awarding of the cup was through an advisory panel managed by the Civic Society. In 2024, with the introduction of the Community Awards, the Civic Society gave the responsibility of awarding the cup back to the council.

The council has plans to run the Harborough District Community Awards again in 2026.