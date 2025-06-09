Ventola Projects expands further and announces exhibition showcases

Ventola Projects

Following the successful supply of a 150ft VAvRLED video wall and extensive AV upgrades undertaken by with its AV partners at a facility in Arlington, Texas, earlier this year, UK-based lighting specialists Ventola Projects has announced another significant development in its US operations.

Working with its AV partner TeleOptics of Kingsport, Tennessee, the latest project at the same facility in Arlington, Texas, now includes its immersive VAvR LED lighting system – part of the VAvR Global Alliance product line, designed and manufactured at it’s headquarters in Leicester, UK.

Both items are now fully integrated into a “all in one system” controlling not only the VAvR Lighting & LED Video Wall, but also vast areas of the Arlington’s AV infrastructure.

The additions build on an already substantial rollout, reinforcing the VAvR Global Alliance reputation as high-quality lighting specialist, experts in international project delivery and more.

Ventola Projects VAvR lighting display

As its work across the US continues to grow, Ventola Projects will also be attending a number of exhibitions in the coming months, alongside existing and soon to be announced new industry partners. These events offers a chance for professionals to connect and explore evolving trends in venue design, AV integration, and numerous guest experience options.

“We’re incredibly proud to see our UK-designed systems making such a strong impact in the US market,” said Mick Ventola, CEO of Ventola Projects.

“This latest rollout with TeleOptics highlights not only the strength of our technology but also the value of long-term partnerships built on trust and performance. We’re excited to bring that same energy to forthcoming events – and to meet operators looking to innovate and elevate their venues.”

With continued demand from the leisure and hospitality sector, particularly across North America, Ventola Projects’ and its VAvR Global Alliance presence is steadily expanding.

The company’s ability to deliver scalable, tailored AV and lighting solutions from its UK base to international partners has played a key role in its growth.