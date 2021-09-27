Up to 300 jobs could be created at Desborough packaging company

VPK, which used to be Rigid Containers, is setting out to build new warehouses and industrial units on land by its base off Harborough Road in a new £10 million blueprint.

Up to 300 jobs could be created in the next 10 years at a thriving Desborough packaging company.

The flourishing firm is hoping to double its current 300-strong workforce over the next decade if it gets the planning go-ahead from North Northamptonshire Council.