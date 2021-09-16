Unemployment falls for the fifth consecutive month in the Harborough district
A total of 1,355 people were out of work and claiming benefits in Harborough last month
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 10:43 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 10:44 am
Unemployment has fallen for the fifth consecutive month in the Harborough district.
Some 800 more people are now working here compared to this time last year as the local economy bounces back from the Covid pandemic.
A total of 1,355 people were out of work and claiming benefits in Harborough last month, new official figures out today show.
That’s 100 fewer than in July.