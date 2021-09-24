Two Harborough restaurants shortlisted for national award

Staff at Everest Lounge in Market Harborough.

Two restaurants in Harborough have been shortlisted for an award at the English Curry Awards.

Everest Lounge has been named as a finalist in the Best Nepalese Restaurant of the year category, while Avatar Dining has been nominated in the Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year category.

Both will find out if they will be crowned winners at black tie ceremony in October.

The shortlist is put together by customer reviews.

Reacting to the news staff at Everest Lounge told the Harborough Mail: "The team at Everest Lounge is very delighted to have been nominated as finalist.

"Thanks to all our customers and local community in Harborough for their ongoing support.

Everest Lounge is committed to maintain the quality of the food and standard of the service that our customers are accustomed to.

"Thank you for being part of the Everest Lounge journey."

The 10th English Curry Awards, established to celebrate Asian talent across the UK, will take place on October 18 at Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport – NEC.

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards 2021 said: “The curry campaign has been hugely successful across the UK with Scottish, English and London editions to the awards. The English Curry Awards were one of our first and remain one of our best awards. It’s always a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration.