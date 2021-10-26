Town centre bank in Harborough shuts its doors for the last time

The Halifax bank on The Square closed yesterday (Monday) after Harborough district councillors led by Cllr Phil Knowles battled in vain to save it. Photo: Google Street View.

A town centre bank in Market Harborough has shut its doors for the last time.

The Halifax bank on The Square closed yesterday (Monday) after Harborough district councillors led by Cllr Phil Knowles battled in vain to save it.

The branch is one of 44 to be shut all over the country.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns the Halifax, said it’s acting because many more customers are using online banking instead of going in to the building.

The company said some 70 per cent of its customers in Market Harborough have already switched to online and telephone banking.

“We made the decision to close our Market Harborough branch due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which meant the branch was being used less often,” said a Halifax Bank spokeswoman.

“Customers can continue to bank locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is less than half a mile from the branch.”