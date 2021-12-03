Top restaurant opens its doors to diners in Market Harborough

Latest news.

A top new restaurant opened its doors to diners in Market Harborough town centre on Friday night (December 3).

The Nossa eaterie is moving in to the former Olive outlet on Abbey Street, tucked away just off the town’s busy High Street.

And it boasts a world-class chef, who used to cook for the Abu Dhabi royal family, and his equally-gifted son – who’s also a wizard with food.

London-based entrepreneur Sunil Poduval, 50, is the man behind the high-profile hospitality venture along with his chef and business partner Karsten Gottschalk and his son Nathan.

He said they are ploughing about £100,000 in to the new restaurant – which can seat 65 customers.

“We are very excited to be bringing the Nossa restaurant to the people of Market Harborough.

“We’ve been planning it for quite some time and we are sure it’s going to be a huge success,” said Sunil, of Notting Hill.

“We have looked at sites in towns and cities all over the country before settling here on Market Harborough.

“We all love the town centre here and this is a great place to open up a new restaurant.

“Excellent food and drink are our overwhelming passions – and we will throw everything we have into this.

“The people here have fine tastes – and we are certain they are going to love our amazing food.

“We will be serving modern and contemporary world cuisine using the finest ingredients.

“Karsten is a brilliant chef who used to cook for the royal family in Abu Dhabi and spent many years in the Middle East.

“And his son Nathan trained at London’s famous Dorchester hotel and is also a chef of the highest class,” said Sunil, who also runs the GoodEarth Corporation, importing fine wines and food into the UK from all over the globe.

“We are also opening a new champagne lounge here over the next few weeks.

“We are confident that we are bringing an exciting new dimension to eating out to the people of Market Harborough and surrounding areas.

“And I’m confident that we will come through the Covid pandemic as well.

“The Christmas and New Year festive season is clearly the biggest time of the year for hospitality venues such as ours.

“And as long as there’s not another lockdown I’m confident that we’ll come through it and go from strength to strength in 2022,” said Sunil, a former computer scientist and dad-of-two.