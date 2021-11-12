Top Harborough company numbers the Arctic Monkeys and Royal Ballet among its customers

Nomad of Market Harborough have made specially-tailored boxes, unique cases and all sorts of fascinating accessories for the famous and not-so-famous all over the globe for a remarkable six decades.

Top rock bands like the Arctic Monkeys, the legendary Royal Ballet and long-running popular TV shows – they are all customers of a world-leading Market Harborough company.

And the powerhouse commercial and industrial success story based on the town’s Rockingham Road estate is now celebrating 60 years since being set up back in 1961.

Steve Rumsey, 65, who owns Nomad, told the Harborough Mail: “We are very proud that we are topping 60 years this year.

“We’ve gone from strength to strength.

“And I’m not sure if I’ll still be here but we are all now looking forward to striking up the next 60 years here!”

The vastly-experienced businessman said that despite their name Nomad’s still very much on the same site where they were founded back at the dawn of the 1960s.

“We have been lucky enough to have spare land around us and physically we have doubled in size over the years.

“We have a workforce of about 27 people here now and they’re all fantastic,” said Steve, of Great Oxendon, near Market Harborough.

“We have taken on other companies operating in the same field as us and have built up a really big customer base.

“I’ve been involved with Nomad for 38 years, stretching back to 1983 when I began supplying them.

“I bought the company 15 years ago and we’ve never looked back.

“We specialise in high-quality bespoke one-off cases and boxes for our customers.

“We make everything from sample bags for reps to trophy cases.

“We create all the trophy cases for F1 motor racing for example,” said Steve, a father-of-five.

“We’ve done a lot of work for the NHS and Ministry of Defence.

“We have made the medical bag for the TV show Doc Martin (starring Martin Clunes) as well as special cases for the Royal Ballet and the smash hit Mamma Mia musical.

“And we make the cases and boxes to stow away all the kit and equipment for the roadies of rock bands such as the Arctic Monkeys and Kaiser Chiefs when they go away on tour.

“We have just sent out orders to Singapore and Germany.

“I might be 65 but I’m still very much hands on here day in day out.

“And I can’t ever see myself leaving because running Nomad is such a huge passion, I just love it,” stressed Steve.

“We have got some brilliant people here working for us and have built up such an incredible bank of professional skills, knowledge, expertise and experience.

“Some of our team have worked here at Nomad for 40 years or so – so they must love it as well!

“We’ve become so much more flexible and responsive because every day is a brand new day.

“You just don’t know what our customers are going to ask for next because we are so highly-specialised,” said dyed-in-the-wool entrepreneur Steve.

“The last 18 months have been extra challenging because we have all gone through the Covid pandemic.

“But we have never stopped working away, we are back up to full strength here now and we are actually recruiting again.