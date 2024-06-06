Top farming consultant and graduate join leading firm's Market Harborough team
Peter Roberts has been hired as an Associate Partner by Fisher German after a 14-year career in farm business consultancy, and joins as the firm looks to help farmers through a particularly challenging time for the sector.
He will mainly focus on helping farmers in the Midlands with farm management roles and business development as they begin to adapt to new sources of funding, such as the Sustainable Farming Incentive, as the BPS scheme is phased out.
Peter said: “I had wanted to join a bigger firm, and Fisher German has an excellent reputation all over the country, so it was a great opportunity for me.
“I have an extensive background in farm consultancy, focussing on assisting clients to develop their businesses with a strong focus on the financials, so I am well placed to advise farmers around the best ways to manage their businesses through the adoption of new environmental schemes, whilst continuing to balance food production and ensure profitability.
“Farming businesses are facing real challenges at the moment, with the reduction of BPS payments, extreme weather and commodity price volatility all combining to put severe pressure on profitability and cashflow, but there are also opportunities out there to develop new income streams and potentially restructure existing enterprises.
“I’m looking forward to assisting as many farmers as I can to navigate these challenges, as well as winning more work for Fisher German.”
Joining Peter in Fisher German’s agribusiness team at Market Harborough is graduate Vicky Povey, who joins as an agribusiness consultant.
The two join the firm as it looks to expand its agribusiness team at Market Harborough further in the near future.
David Kinnersley, Head of Agribusiness at Fisher German, said: “It’s great to have a highly experienced agribusiness professional like Peter joining the team alongside a talented graduate like Vicky.
“Our goal is to grow the agribusiness team significantly out of our Market Harborough office, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to take on more staff of varying experience in the future as we continue to assist farmers across the Midlands.”