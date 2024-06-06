Top farming consultant and graduate join leading firm's Market Harborough team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A highly experienced farming consultant has joined a leading property consultancy’s team in Market Harborough as it looks to expand its team and influence in the East Midlands.

Peter Roberts has been hired as an Associate Partner by Fisher German after a 14-year career in farm business consultancy, and joins as the firm looks to help farmers through a particularly challenging time for the sector.

He will mainly focus on helping farmers in the Midlands with farm management roles and business development as they begin to adapt to new sources of funding, such as the Sustainable Farming Incentive, as the BPS scheme is phased out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter said: “I had wanted to join a bigger firm, and Fisher German has an excellent reputation all over the country, so it was a great opportunity for me.

Peter Roberts and Vicky Povey have joined Fisher German's agribusiness team in Market Harborough

“I have an extensive background in farm consultancy, focussing on assisting clients to develop their businesses with a strong focus on the financials, so I am well placed to advise farmers around the best ways to manage their businesses through the adoption of new environmental schemes, whilst continuing to balance food production and ensure profitability.

“Farming businesses are facing real challenges at the moment, with the reduction of BPS payments, extreme weather and commodity price volatility all combining to put severe pressure on profitability and cashflow, but there are also opportunities out there to develop new income streams and potentially restructure existing enterprises.

“I’m looking forward to assisting as many farmers as I can to navigate these challenges, as well as winning more work for Fisher German.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Peter in Fisher German’s agribusiness team at Market Harborough is graduate Vicky Povey, who joins as an agribusiness consultant.

The two join the firm as it looks to expand its agribusiness team at Market Harborough further in the near future.

David Kinnersley, Head of Agribusiness at Fisher German, said: “It’s great to have a highly experienced agribusiness professional like Peter joining the team alongside a talented graduate like Vicky.