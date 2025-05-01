Three Harborough district businesses win awards in 2025 regional Muddy Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The annual awards, run by Muddy Stilettos, attracts thousands of votes from customers across the country - and this year's shortlist in the Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland categories featured 13 companies in our district (as we reported at the start of April - read the article here).
But out of those 13 came three local winners.
They are:
- Outdoor Explorers (Tur Langton) - winner in the Children Business category.
- Kelmarsh Hall - winner in the Event Venue category
- Kilworth House Hotel - winner in the Hotel category
The regional winners from every category will automatically go through to the national finals. The Muddy Stilettos editors will judge who is the ‘Best of the Best’ in each category, announcing the National Winners on June 25.
Congratulations to our local winners - and well done to all the finalists.
Here are the full regional results:
Arts, Culture & Theatre
WINNER: Royal & Derngate (Northampton)
FINALISTS:
- Castle Theatre (Wellingborough)
- Curve (Leicester)
- Harborough Theatre (Market Harborough)
- The Lighthouse Theatre (Kettering)
Bar
WINNER: S.O.A.K (Loughborough)
FINALISTS:
- Kilo Wine Bar (Quorn)
- Lola's Bar (Northampton)
- Sally's Wine & Whisky Bar (Towcester)
- V&B (Northampton)
Beauty Salon / Clinic
WINNER: Sasha Core (Kettering)
FINALISTS:
- Kolaine Beauty Lounge (Kettering)
- Maison de Beauté (Northampton)
- The Guild Rooms (Leicester)
- The Skin Nutritionist (Towcester)
Boutique Stay
WINNER: The Hide at Manton Bay (Oakham)
FINALISTS:
- Ashton Estate (Oundle)
- Breedon Hall (Breedon on the Hill)
- Flore House (Northampton)
- Hambleton Hall (Oakham)
Café
WINNER: Eleven (Long Buckby)
FINALISTS:
- Forge Coffee (Whittlebury)
- Northern Cobbler (Billesdon)
- Public & Plants (Loughborough)
- Scandi Coffee Co. (Oakham)
Casual Dining
WINNER: Fork and Flower (Long Buckby)
FINALISTS:
- Don Paddy's (Uppingham)
- Pala (Northampton)
- The Eatery (Castle Ashby)
- The View, Rutland Nursery (Oakham)
Children’s Business
WINNER: Outdoor Explorers (Tur Langton)
FINALISTS:
- Little Gingers (Narborough)
- Muddy Mayhem (Greatworth)
- Nature's Play (Scraptoft)
- The Cloud Space (Weedon)
Destination Pub
WINNER: The Finch's Arms (Oakham)
FINALISTS:
- The Falcon Inn (Fotheringhay)
- The Four Pears (Little Houghton)
- The Plough (Everdon)
- The Tollemache Arms (Harrington)
Event Venue
WINNER: Kelmarsh Hall (Kelmarsh)
FINALISTS:
- Boughton House (Kettering)
- Deene Park (Corby)
- Dodford Manor (Dodford)
- Lamport Hall (Lamport)
Family Experience
WINNER: Stanwick Lakes (Stanwick)
FINALISTS:
- Belvoir Castle (Nr. Grantham)
- Delapré Abbey (Northampton)
- Silverstone Museum (Silverstone)
- The National Space Centre (Leicester)
Farm Shop / Deli
WINNER: The Italian Shop (Northampton)
FINALISTS:
- Barn Owl Farm Shop (Evenley)
- Farndon Fields (Market Harborough)
- The Cheese Place (Towcester)
- The Deli at 58 (Loughborough)
Florist
WINNER: The British Flower Box (Welton)
FINALISTS:
- Pluck the Flowers (Northampton)
- Shand Kydd Flowers (Upper Harlestone)
- The Bloom Project (Clarendon Park)
- White Goose Flower Farm (Little Dalby)
Hair Salon
WINNER: Ruby Hook Hairdressing (Towcester)
FINALISTS:
- All Saints (Oakham)
- Blush (Market Harborough)
- The Beauty Works (Towcester)
- Thomas Hairdressing (Uppingham)
Hotel
WINNER: Kilworth House Hotel (Lutterworth)
FINALISTS:
- Fawsley Hall (Daventry)
- Rushton Hall (Kettering)
- The Barnsdale (Oakham)
- The Falcon Hotel (Uppingham)
Lifestyle Store
WINNER: Abraxas Cookshop (Weedon)
FINALISTS:
- Abraxas (Weedon)
- Goodwin & Bell (Uppingham)
- Harriman & Co. (Leicester)
- Lime Blue (Castle Ashby)
- Texture Interiors (Towcester)
Local Food / Drink Producer
WINNER: Bella Barista (Wellingborough)
FINALISTS:
- Farrington's Mellow Yellow (Hargrave)
- Fernley's (Melton Mowbray)
- The Food Library (Northampton)
- Warner's (Harrington)
Restaurant
WINNER: Fourwards (Earl Shilton)
FINALISTS:
- Ember (Wellingborough)
- Hitchen's Barn (Oakham)
- Jericho (Plungar)
- John's House (Mountsorrel)
Sport & Fitness Instructor
WINNER: Jasmine Bannister, Moving Mums / Jasmine Louise Dance and Fitness (Leicester)
FINALISTS:
- Abbi Griffiths (Daventry)
- Ellen Saunders (Long Buckby)
- Laonie Newton, Fluff to Buff (Leicester)
- Rosie Kingston, Babies and Barbells (Brackley)
Wellbeing Specialist
WINNER: Flo Sound and Breathwork (Northampton)
FINALISTS:
- Excellence Physio (Oakham)
- Lunar Reflexology (Northampton)
- Red Reflexology (Flore)
- The Dr Jenni Clinic (Blisworth)
Women’s Style
WINNER: Cavells (Oakham)
FINALISTS:
- 32 The Guild (Northampton)
- Anna Calvert Jewellery (Desborough)
- Anna James (Market Harborough)
- Ginger Kate (Market Harborough)
Yoga / Pilates Studio
WINNER: Chloe Goodman Pilates & Wellness (Irthlingborough)
FINALISTS:
- Align By Ally (Northampton)
- Hotpod Daventry (Weedon)
- Pose Fitness (Weedon)
- Strong Pilates (Leicester)