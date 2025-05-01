Three Harborough district businesses win awards in 2025 regional Muddy Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three businesses based in the Harborough district have won awards in the 2025 regional Muddy Awards.

The annual awards, run by Muddy Stilettos, attracts thousands of votes from customers across the country - and this year's shortlist in the Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland categories featured 13 companies in our district (as we reported at the start of April - read the article here).

But out of those 13 came three local winners.

They are:

The three winners - Kilworth House Hotel, Outdoor Explorers (Tur Langton) and Kelmarsh Hall.

Outdoor Explorers (Tur Langton) - winner in the Children Business category.

Kelmarsh Hall - winner in the Event Venue category

Kilworth House Hotel - winner in the Hotel category

The regional winners from every category will automatically go through to the national finals. The Muddy Stilettos editors will judge who is the ‘Best of the Best’ in each category, announcing the National Winners on June 25.

Congratulations to our local winners - and well done to all the finalists.

Here are the full regional results:

Arts, Culture & Theatre

WINNER: Royal & Derngate (Northampton)

FINALISTS:

Castle Theatre (Wellingborough)

Curve (Leicester)

Harborough Theatre (Market Harborough)

The Lighthouse Theatre (Kettering)

Bar

WINNER: S.O.A.K (Loughborough)

FINALISTS:

Kilo Wine Bar (Quorn)

Lola's Bar (Northampton)

Sally's Wine & Whisky Bar (Towcester)

V&B (Northampton)

Beauty Salon / Clinic

WINNER: Sasha Core (Kettering)

FINALISTS:

Kolaine Beauty Lounge (Kettering)

Maison de Beauté (Northampton)

The Guild Rooms (Leicester)

The Skin Nutritionist (Towcester)

Boutique Stay

WINNER: The Hide at Manton Bay (Oakham)

FINALISTS:

Ashton Estate (Oundle)

Breedon Hall (Breedon on the Hill)

Flore House (Northampton)

Hambleton Hall (Oakham)

Café

WINNER: Eleven (Long Buckby)

FINALISTS:

Forge Coffee (Whittlebury)

Northern Cobbler (Billesdon)

Public & Plants (Loughborough)

Scandi Coffee Co. (Oakham)

Casual Dining

WINNER: Fork and Flower (Long Buckby)

FINALISTS:

Don Paddy's (Uppingham)

Pala (Northampton)

The Eatery (Castle Ashby)

The View, Rutland Nursery (Oakham)

Children’s Business

WINNER: Outdoor Explorers (Tur Langton)

FINALISTS:

Little Gingers (Narborough)

Muddy Mayhem (Greatworth)

Nature's Play (Scraptoft)

The Cloud Space (Weedon)

Destination Pub

WINNER: The Finch's Arms (Oakham)

FINALISTS:

The Falcon Inn (Fotheringhay)

The Four Pears (Little Houghton)

The Plough (Everdon)

The Tollemache Arms (Harrington)

Event Venue

WINNER: Kelmarsh Hall (Kelmarsh)

FINALISTS:

Boughton House (Kettering)

Deene Park (Corby)

Dodford Manor (Dodford)

Lamport Hall (Lamport)

Family Experience

WINNER: Stanwick Lakes (Stanwick)

FINALISTS:

Belvoir Castle (Nr. Grantham)

Delapré Abbey (Northampton)

Silverstone Museum (Silverstone)

The National Space Centre (Leicester)

Farm Shop / Deli

WINNER: The Italian Shop (Northampton)

FINALISTS:

Barn Owl Farm Shop (Evenley)

Farndon Fields (Market Harborough)

The Cheese Place (Towcester)

The Deli at 58 (Loughborough)

Florist

WINNER: The British Flower Box (Welton)

FINALISTS:

Pluck the Flowers (Northampton)

Shand Kydd Flowers (Upper Harlestone)

The Bloom Project (Clarendon Park)

White Goose Flower Farm (Little Dalby)

Hair Salon

WINNER: Ruby Hook Hairdressing (Towcester)

FINALISTS:

All Saints (Oakham)

Blush (Market Harborough)

The Beauty Works (Towcester)

Thomas Hairdressing (Uppingham)

Hotel

WINNER: Kilworth House Hotel (Lutterworth)

FINALISTS:

Fawsley Hall (Daventry)

Rushton Hall (Kettering)

The Barnsdale (Oakham)

The Falcon Hotel (Uppingham)

Lifestyle Store

WINNER: Abraxas Cookshop (Weedon)

FINALISTS:

Abraxas (Weedon)

Goodwin & Bell (Uppingham)

Harriman & Co. (Leicester)

Lime Blue (Castle Ashby)

Texture Interiors (Towcester)

Local Food / Drink Producer

WINNER: Bella Barista (Wellingborough)

FINALISTS:

Farrington's Mellow Yellow (Hargrave)

Fernley's (Melton Mowbray)

The Food Library (Northampton)

Warner's (Harrington)

Restaurant

WINNER: Fourwards (Earl Shilton)

FINALISTS:

Ember (Wellingborough)

Hitchen's Barn (Oakham)

Jericho (Plungar)

John's House (Mountsorrel)

Sport & Fitness Instructor

WINNER: Jasmine Bannister, Moving Mums / Jasmine Louise Dance and Fitness (Leicester)

FINALISTS:

Abbi Griffiths (Daventry)

Ellen Saunders (Long Buckby)

Laonie Newton, Fluff to Buff (Leicester)

Rosie Kingston, Babies and Barbells (Brackley)

Wellbeing Specialist

WINNER: Flo Sound and Breathwork (Northampton)

FINALISTS:

Excellence Physio (Oakham)

Lunar Reflexology (Northampton)

Red Reflexology (Flore)

The Dr Jenni Clinic (Blisworth)

Women’s Style

WINNER: Cavells (Oakham)

FINALISTS:

32 The Guild (Northampton)

Anna Calvert Jewellery (Desborough)

Anna James (Market Harborough)

Ginger Kate (Market Harborough)

Yoga / Pilates Studio

WINNER: Chloe Goodman Pilates & Wellness (Irthlingborough)

FINALISTS:

Align By Ally (Northampton)

Hotpod Daventry (Weedon)

Pose Fitness (Weedon)

Strong Pilates (Leicester)