The very best of Harborough and Leicestershire will be showcased by special awards made to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Mike Kapur, the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, is exhorting residents to submit nominations for schools, businesses, voluntary and community groups across the district and county whose exceptional efforts deserve to be recognised by a Platinum Jubilee Award.

The accolades are part of Leicestershire’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They salute the outstanding contributions that have made such a big difference to improve and enhance communities across Harborough and throughout the county.

In all some 70 awards will be given out.

That’s one for each of the 70 years of the 96-year-old Queen’s record-breaking reign on the throne stretching back to February 1952.

Mr Kapur said: “I am excited to discover all of the exceptional groups, schools and businesses across Leicestershire who are doing or have done something wonderful for their local community.

“For example, a bowls club whose members have helped to regenerate a local park or a business that has supported their local community through the Covid-19 pandemic could be nominated, as could a school that carers for its environment or a sports club that keeps going against the odds for the benefit for the local community,” said Mr Kapur.

“These awards will shine a spotlight on the outstanding work that takes place across the city and county.

“So if you know of any groups that deserve recognition, please think about nominating them.”

Any group of two or more people can be nominated for one of these coveted awards.

Nominations can be made by the group themselves or by someone in the community who thinks a particular group deserves recognition.

The deadline to submit nominations is this Friday, April 29.

For support in completing a nomination, contact the Leicestershire Lieutenancy by email on [email protected] or by telephone on 0116 305 6002.

Award winners will be announced by Friday May 27.

And the award will be presented by a Deputy Lieutenant on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire.