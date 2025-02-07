The spice is right: Curry-lovers go in search of best Indian restaurant - and find it in the Harborough district

Curry-lovers have just completed a brow-mopping tour of 17 Indian restaurants to find the number one spot – which turned out to be in Lutterworth.

Members of Barby Curry Club marked the restaurants on a variety of categories, from quality of food to service, atmosphere and quantity.

Gareth James, chairman of the 25-strong club and ‘audit man’ came up with the mouth-watering idea.

He said: “We visited 17 restaurants in the last two years that were within a ten mile radius of Rugby.

Members of Barby Curry Club at the winning restaurant.

“Lutterworth's Indian Vojon restaurant claimed the prestigious Overall Best Indian Restaurant award from the Muppets of Barby Curry Club.”

Members of the club visited Indian restaurants within a ten-mile radius during 2023/24, evaluating each restaurant against a large range of criteria.

Gareth said: “Ultimately, the Indian Vojon narrowly pipped fellow Lutterworth restaurant 'The Avatar' to the title, testimony to the high quality of restaurants in the town.”

At a well-attended celebratory meal, delighted restaurant staff were presented with the certificate by Gareth.

Presenting the award.

He said: “The Indian Vojon consistently delivered exceptional culinary excellence in both the first round and the final, impressing with their superior quality dishes, making them the obvious and deserving winners.”

Founding member and former chef Pete Ballinger summed the meal up in two words: ‘Superb quality’.

The BCC now plan to revisit all the Indian restaurants within Rugby town, wearing their distinctive Hawaiian shirts, before then crowning BCC's best Indian restaurant in Rugby, last won in 2023 by Dosa Village.