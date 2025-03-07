“The industry is evolving, and women play a crucial role in shaping its future”: Leicestershire homebuilder highlights importance of diversity this International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day (Saturday 8th March), luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has caught up with one of its women employees, to hear about her experiences in the construction sector and why diversity is so vital.

Liz Lynch is a Chief Buyer at Mulberry Homes, based at its head office in Rugby, Warwickshire, and has been with the company for three years.

In her role, Liz is responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with suppliers, procuring all the required construction materials at the best value and ensuring they are delivered on time.

Liz’s career began after she was inspired to join the construction industry by her family and graduated from the University of Sheffield with a degree in Urban Land Economics. She joined a contracting company where she was involved with purchasing for a variety of projects, however Liz always found herself particularly drawn to housebuilding.

Liz Lynch, Chief Buyer at Mulberry Homes

Liz, from Leicestershire, said: “My dad was a Chief Estimator and my sister a Civil Engineer, so construction is something I’ve always been interested in. In housebuilding you’re directly involved in creating homes for people, and there’s a sense of pride in knowing that your work is tangible and has a lasting impact on people, families and communities.”

Liz has worked in the industry for 27 years and would love to see more women working alongside her.

She continued: “The construction sector has become more inclusive and diverse. I believe more women are now entering the field and making their mark, I’ve personally experienced this shift and it’s encouraging to see the ongoing progress towards a more balanced environment.

“It’s incredibly important to encourage women into the industry, as it helps break down outdated stereotypes and create a more collaborative, inclusive environment. Creating equal opportunities for everyone ensures women have the same chances to thrive, in roles where they can make a real impact.

“At Mulberry Homes, women are given the same opportunities as men. There is an appreciation and understanding of flexibility around childcare too, which is essential in helping women manage their professional and personal lives. Mulberry Homes also takes on T Level students, to give younger people an insight into the industry and hands-on experiences across different departments.

“Opportunities are available for anyone passionate about building. My advice to women joining this sector would be to trust in your skills and abilities, and don’t be afraid to take on challenges. Housebuilding is a rewarding field with endless opportunities, and you have just as much potential to excel as anyone else. The industry is evolving, and women play a crucial role in shaping its future.”