The Foxton Locks Inn celebrates 20 years
The Foxton Locks Inn is proudly celebrating 20 years of trading, marking two decades as a beloved part of Leicestershire’s vibrant tourism scene.
Nestled alongside the iconic Foxton Locks, one of the county’s most popular visitor attractions, this family-run pub has become a cherished destination for locals and tourists alike.
Owned and managed by sisters Stephanie Hamblin and Sandy Tandy, The Foxton Locks Inn is known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere, hearty food, and picturesque canal-side setting.
Over the years, the sisters have poured their passion and dedication into creating a truly special place that reflects the charm and character of its historic surroundings.