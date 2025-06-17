The Foxton Locks Inn celebrates 20 years

By Lauren Dawes
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 13:48 BST
The Foxton Locks Inn we are proudly celebrating our 20th anniversary! Thank you for being part of our journey—we're thrilled to share this special milestone with you!

The Foxton Locks Inn is proudly celebrating 20 years of trading, marking two decades as a beloved part of Leicestershire’s vibrant tourism scene.

Most Popular

Nestled alongside the iconic Foxton Locks, one of the county’s most popular visitor attractions, this family-run pub has become a cherished destination for locals and tourists alike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owned and managed by sisters Stephanie Hamblin and Sandy Tandy, The Foxton Locks Inn is known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere, hearty food, and picturesque canal-side setting.

Over the years, the sisters have poured their passion and dedication into creating a truly special place that reflects the charm and character of its historic surroundings.

Related topics:Leicestershire
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice