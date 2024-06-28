Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Discover top job opportunities at Tesco, from store managers to IT specialists 💼🌟

Job opportunities at Tesco span diverse roles in stores, warehouses and offices

You can explore roles like Store Managers, Customer Assistants, Warehouse Operatives, and various managerial positions via Tesco's careers website

We've streamlined the process to help you find the perfect role easier than ever

Being a large retail and grocery chain, Tesco offers a variety of job opportunities across different roles and locations, each playing a crucial part in the company’s operations, whether in-store, in warehouses, or in office environments.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, Tesco announced it would increase store workers’ pay by 9.1% in a roughly £300 million investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grocery giant, which employs more than 330,000 people across the UK, raised the basic hourly rate for store workers from £11.02 per hour to £12.02.

It also increased the pay of workers within the M25 to £13.15 per hour, from a current rate of £11.95 for those in inner London and £11.75 for those in outer London.

The pay deal announcement, which came after an agreement with the Usdaw trade union, also saw the business increase its paternity level to six weeks fully paid and raise maximum sick pay entitlement to 18 weeks.

Employees generally embraced the announcements, though there was some criticism over the changes not being implemented until 28 April, nearly a month after the legal minimum wage increased for those aged 21 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Generous Tesco shoppers in Crawley are being encouraged to help an in-store fundraising campaign to support medical research into food allergies. Picture by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

What are the best jobs at Tesco?

To check and apply for roles at Tesco, your first port of call should be the Tesco careers website.

From there, use the search filters to narrow down your search. You can filter by location, job type (e.g., full-time, part-time), department (e.g., retail, warehouse, corporate), and keywords related to the role you're interested in.

Browse through the available job listings that match your criteria. Click on each job title to read the job description, requirements and responsibilities.

We've streamlined the process to help you find the perfect role easier than ever. Simply click on each job title below to discover the latest opportunities available in that specific role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In stores and warehouses

Store Managers are responsible for overseeing daily operations, managing staff, and ensuring customer satisfaction. Department Managers lead a specific department within the store, such as produce, bakery or electronics, ensuring products are stocked and customers are served efficiently. For the latest in-store managerial roles at Tesco, click here.

Customer Assistants (or, as Tesco refers to them, ‘Colleagues’) are the front-line staff responsible for assisting customers, stocking shelves and maintaining store cleanliness. For the latest customer assistant roles, click here.

Warehouse Operatives are involved in receiving, storing and dispatching goods in Tesco's distribution centres or warehouses. From there, Delivery Drivers deliver the groceries and other products to customers' homes.

In office and other roles

Buying Managers oversee the procurement of products for Tesco stores, ensuring a diverse and competitive range of goods, and Marketing Managers develop and implement marketing strategies to promote Tesco’s products and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finance Manager/Analysts handle financial planning, analysis and reporting, while IT Specialists are in charge of Tesco's technology infrastructure, including networks, systems and software development.

Supply Chain Managers look after the flow of goods and services, ensuring efficiency and minimising costs throughout Tesco's supply chain.

Quality Assurance Managers ensures Tesco products meet quality standards and regulatory requirements, while Customer Service Managers manages customer service operations, handling inquiries, complaints, and feedback.