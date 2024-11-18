Taylor Wimpey teaches pupils from Wellington Place Primary School about health and safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils from Wellington Place Primary School received an important lesson in how to stay safe around a building site during a visit from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey

With construction underway at its Wellington Place development in Market Harborough, representatives from Taylor Wimpey led an informative talk about the potential dangers of a live development and the importance of site safety.

Commenting on the visit, Cressida Knox, Headteacher at Wellington Place Primary School, said: “We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for speaking to our pupils on this important topic. It was a highly informative visit, and the children now have a much clearer understanding of the risks involved with construction sites and how to stay safe.”

Ollie Machell, Production Manager at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “Children can be curious about activity on a building site so it’s vital that they understand the potential risks and how to keep themselves safe. The pupils at Wellington Place Primary School were brilliant and I hope our talk provided them with an important lesson in site safety.”

Taylor Wimpey’s Wellington Place development in Market Harborough is just a short walk from Wellington Place Primary School.