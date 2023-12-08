Taylor Wimpey helps Market Harborough celebrate Christmas with a festive donation

Taylor Wimpey East Midlands has helped Market Harborough residents get into the festive spirit with a donation towards the town’s annual Christmas Fayre, which took place on Friday 1st December.

The homebuilder donated £400 to support the Christmas Fayre which was used to provide books for the children visiting Santa’s Grotto. The Fayre also had other activities for guests to enjoy, including Santa’s reindeer enclosure, live music and a snow machine.

Juliette Maher, Director of Harborough Fayres C.I. C., said: “We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for the continued support to the Christmas Fayre. This year’s event was another fantastic celebration with thousands of people attending and getting into the Christmas spirit.”

Steven Clarke, Technical Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We were delighted to support the Market Harborough Christmas Fayre. The organisers did a great job of bringing the community together and we hope the children enjoy reading their new books.”