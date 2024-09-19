Taste of success: Market Harborough care home nominated for award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Market Harborough care home is celebrating after being announced as a finalist for a prestigious award.

Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, has been shortlisted for ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ in the Leaders in Care Awards 2024.

The Leaders in Care Awards honour and celebrate outstanding individuals and businesses within the social care sector and pay tribute to their dedication, innovation, and sheer excellence.

Oat Hill Mews, which opened earlier this year, has been designed with modern conveniences in mind, including a cinema, hairdressers and a beauty salon. Bathrooms feature twinkling lights above the bath to create a spa-like experience and the Namaste room provides residents living with dementia with a space to receive sensory and massage therapy.

One of Oat Hill Mews’ stand-out features is the entrance space, which was designed to be a focal point of the home. Right off the reception area is the bright, welcoming cafe which has become a buzzy hub within the home and is well used by residents and visitors alike.

Divided into three suites for different levels of care needs, the home also features five outdoor terraces and an accessible courtyard and garden, so all residents can enjoy the physical, mental and social benefits of getting outside.

Designers also worked closely with Care UK’s hotel services team to ensure the dining area embraces Care UK’s ‘Dining with Dignity’ approach. The design of the dining areas supports resident health and wellbeing by showcasing the appearance of food to both offer choice and stimulate residents’ appetites.

Themed décor throughout the home promotes reminiscence between residents, including nautical and coastal artwork, bespoke porthole windows, and the home’s bar, which has been named ‘The Locks’ after the Foxton Lock, which has been a part of the county’s history for 200 years.

Oat Hill Mews provides the luxury of hotel-style living with a relatable, home-like atmosphere. Thoughtful designs encourage residents to form close-knit communities and kitchenettes allow residents to cook if they wish, supporting independence, health and wellbeing. Each suite also contains two bistro-style dining spaces, giving residents the choice of enjoying their meal in a larger and more social space or a more intimate, quieter space.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for this incredible award and recognised nationally for our beautiful home.

“We’re delighted to bring Market Harborough a care home that has been designed to support independence, health and wellbeing. Whether residents are looking to have a chat in the café, relax in our cinema, or enjoy a pamper in the beauty salon, there is nothing Oat Hill Mews can’t offer to ensure residents lead fulfilling lives.

“We’re all keeping our fingers crossed for a win later this year!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives; while also promoting independence, the new care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.