Supporting women in business – Joanne Does Strategy

Local female entrepreneur & bodybuilder provides training to help women quit their jobs and build sustainable businesses with real strategy, no fluff, and actionable results on their own terms.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Pagett, 54, from Theddingworth, Leicestershire is excited to empower aspiring female corporate employees who are no longer fulfilled in their current positions to break away and start their own sustainable businesses. Joanne helps these awesome females step out on their exciting new life to become entrepreneurs and successful business owners.

Joanne’s career spans over 30 years working for corporate organisations including Dell, Capgemini, HSBC, Barclays and working with clients including Comcast, MI5, BAE Systems, Manchester Airport Group and Fidelity Investments, both in the UK and the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne is a woman on a mission to empower women who want to make positive changes, leave their corporate job and start a business without the overwhelm. Motivated by her passion, she aims to help every woman who wants to transition into a successful business owner and founder, build a purposeful business, master the essential business skills, and achieve long-term profitability. Joanne, ‘Joanne Does Strategy’ Business Strategy Coach and Mentor, is a Certified Business Strategist and Founder VIP Member of the franchise “The Business Success Company”.

Joanne Does Strategy logo

Before leaving a high-powered director level role, following redundancy, when ‘doing it all’ led to exhaustion and burnout, leaving her hospitalised twice, she decided to follow her passion and founded her coaching business, which she has been building ever since, and despite having a long and successful career in Strategy & Technology, she admits she has faced many challenges, and moments of frustration.

Joanne is determined to help other women understand how to develop a growth mindset, build a sustainable, profitable business that enables them flexibility, to blend both sides of their lives - the ambitious career woman and the mum (or not) who wants to be there for her kids, or have more time to enjoy and do the things they love - and she recognises how hard this can be, often with little support.

She said: “Research has shown, in recent years the UK is seeing more women than ever quit the corporate life and started up their own businesses, for the simple reason that their corporate job doesn’t feel secure or fulfils them any longer. This is a trend I’m seeing again in 2025. The UK is seeing more women founders than ever before and their contribution to the UK economy is significant, women receive less targeted skill-based support compared to their male counterparts which can hinder the potential of women entrepreneurs to market their business and sell their services with confidence so they can achieve significant growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help bridge this gap Joanne has launched “Leap, Leave & Exit” - The step-by-step program for female entrepreneurs who want to leave their corporate role, launch with confidence and scale with strategy, to help and support female entrepreneurs to develop essential business skills, so they feel empowered to take action, and can grow and scale their businesses.

Daily Reminder

Joanne said:, “Many women feel stuck in corporate jobs that no longer offers fulfilment, but the fear of uncertainty holds them back,” with Joanne Does Strategy and my partnership with The Business Success Company, I provide thriving new business owners and professionals considering leaving corporate life or scaling their side hustle to develop a growth mindset, strategies, structure, and support they need to confidently build, grow, and scale their businesses through my unique business coaching program, membership opportunities, and workshops designed to give entrepreneurs the tools they need to succeed.

Get involved, Joanne is currently welcoming new clients and business owners looking for guidance. To learn more, visit www.joannedoesstrategy.co.uk