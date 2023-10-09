Support programme launched for new and established businesses across Harborough

Free business advice will be available

Harborough businesses can access a new support programme – whether they are just starting out or an established organisation.

Harborough District Council is working with the six other district councils in Leicestershire to provide the Leicestershire Business Advice Service.

It is being funded by government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund – which has so far granted nearly £78,500 to Harborough District Council.

The support programme provides free access to support including workshops, accelerator programmes and one-to-one advice. In Harborough businesses can have appointments with advisors at Harborough Innovation Centre and access training workshops.

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Businesses of all sizes continue to face challenges, so I welcome the addition of extra support for them. The provision of more local-based business support will give people the information, skills and connections to start-up, protect and grow their business.”