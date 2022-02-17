Support offered to Harborough businesses to help them bounce back from the Covid pandemic

Cllr Phil King, leader of Harborough District Council (centre), with local business and FSB representatives.

Retailers and businesses in Harborough are being given an opportunity to get support to help them bounce back from the Covid pandemic.

Harborough District Council is the first local authority in Leicestershire to offer independent businesses and self-employed people one year’s free membership of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

The FSB members’ package includes:

- Free business banking

- 24/7 legal advice

- HR support

- Tax guidance, late payment and financial help

- Insurances, health and safety information plus healthcare now on offer to businesses in Harborough.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “If you run a business, and aren’t already a member of the FSB, this is a fantastic opportunity to obtain professional, expert advice and support during what has been a very challenging time.

“I am pleased we’re able to work in partnership to offer this at no cost to businesses.”

The Federation of Small Businesses has reported high demand for its services.

Enquiries to its legal, tax and employment advice lines, FSB Care medical advice line, cyber protection, funding platform, cash advance and insurance services have all increased.

“We recognise that not all businesses, particularly the smallest firms, have been able to get help from the Government’s support schemes,” added Cllr King.

“It is hoped that this support will help firms to navigate their way through the coming months, giving them the best chance at recovery and protecting jobs.”

Jennifer Thomas, FSB’s local manager, said: “I am delighted that FSB is able to partner with Harborough District Council to be able to deliver direct support to the area’s small businesses and self-employed.

“By supporting businesses to access the key advice and services which they need, we are giving valuable, practical, and instant access to vital business support,” she said.

“The FSB members in the area and I are looking forward to welcoming new members to our network as soon as possible.”

Applications are being offered on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. Up to 60 businesses will be able to access their free first year of FSB membership.

Once businesses become members, they can access the full package of business support to help them plan their recovery, as well as manage HR issues and legal obligations, alongside 300 other FSB members in the district.