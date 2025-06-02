Steak-loving chef from village pub near Harborough scoops tasty award
Chef de Partie Georgina Adams, from The Langton Arms in Church Langton, says she takes pride in cooking a good steak.
And now she has been officially recognised by RedCat - the company that owns the pub - who have named her Kitchen Team Member of the Year.
Georgina, aged 25, who lives in Kibworth, received her coveted prize award at the group’s annual black-tie awards attended by several hundred of her colleagues and held in Lincoln.
“It was a wonderful surprise and a great honour especially as, while I love cooking, I have only been in the kitchen for two years having previously worked in educational support,” she said.
Georgina’s, whose role includes preparing and cooking food as well as supervisory duties, shares her love for a rare rib-eye with her partner Danny.
Richard Lewis, CEO of RedCat, said Georgina's enthusiasm shone through.