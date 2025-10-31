Spooky season celebrations arrive at Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees

By Megan McCullough
Contributor
Published 31st Oct 2025, 14:07 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 14:12 GMT
Spooky season celebrations arrive at Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees
Spooky season celebrations arrive at Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees
Employees from Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees marked Halloween this week with a celebration for colleagues, friends and families at the site.

The festivities were arranged as a thank you to the team for their hard work throughout the year, delivering smiles for customers across the UK.

Attendees marked the occasion with themed arts and crafts, face painting and Halloween movies creating a fun atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Leanne Smyth, an employee at Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees who attended the Halloween celebration, said:

Spooky season celebrations arrive at Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees
Spooky season celebrations arrive at Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees

“This year’s Halloween celebration was fantastic. We had such a good time taking part in the arts and crafts and seeing everyone get into the spooky spirit. It’s great to work somewhere that values bringing people together outside of the day-to-day.”

James Carter, Site Lead at Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees, added: “Our Halloween celebration is a brilliant opportunity to have fun and being able to welcome friends and families makes the occasion even more special. The energy and enthusiasm from everyone today really showed how strong our community is here at Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees.”

