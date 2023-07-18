South Leicestershire MP discusses food security with farmers at Broughton Astley

Alberto Costa MP with local farmer Nick Lane (fourth from right) alongside other farmers and representatives from the NFU. Image submitted.

Food security was among issues discussed between farmers and MP Alberto Costa in Broughton Astley.

The South Leicestershire MP recently met with farmers and representatives from the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) to discuss the issue as well as the right to roam and the food supply chain.

The MP was hosted by Nick Lane at his family farm at Brastley House, and was joined by farmers and representatives from the local NFU branch.

Mr Costa said: “I was delighted to meet with Nick and a host of other fantastic farmers from across South Leicestershire to discuss their thoughts and concerns on a range of local matters, from rural crime to the cost of produce in supermarkets.

“Our Great British farmers work tirelessly all year round to feed the nation, and I was grateful for the opportunity to speak to them.”