Small-town spa, big-screen moment: American reality TV cameras come to Harborough spa
Revive Skin & Spa was featured on the hit American TV show '90 Day Fiancé' and the episode was aired on Tuesday October 14.
90 Day Fiancé is a popular American reality television series that follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, which allows foreign fiancés of American citizens to enter the United States with the requirement to marry within 90 days.
This episode featured a local man called Matthew so last year the show contacted local spas in the area.
Jenny Taylor at Revive Skin and Spa said: “They came for a meeting and said we were the most accommodating and had the facilities they were looking for. We felt very privileged to be chosen. The crew were all fantastic to work with and it was a great experience for all the staff involved too.”