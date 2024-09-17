Small Market Harborough business among 23 organisations to benefit from cash boost

The Rehab Coach helps people to recover from sports injuries.

A Market Harborough business is among those awarded a cash boost from a grant-giving charity in Leicester.

The Rehab Coach, which helps people to recover from sports injuries, was one organisation of 23 to receive a grant from The Sir Thomas White Loan Charity (STWLC).

The organisation handed out a total of £103,000 – its largest ever amount – to small businesses across Leicestershire.

The move celebrated STWLC’s 60th anniversary of being registered with the Charity Commission, and following the record-breaking loan approval figures in 2023, the Charity celebrated by doubling its grants budget to £100,000.

Ellysia Blair, owner of The Rehab Coach in Market Harborough, said: "This grant means that I am able to support so many more local sportspeople, clubs and teams in Leicestershire with their sports rehab and injury prevention. I am so excited to be able to get a professional to help me with designing a proper website and have more of a social media presence, allowing my business to reach further afield and spread awareness about how I can help people with their return to sport. I cannot thank STWLC enough.”

Ammo Khan, Chair of STWLC’s Grant Committee, added: “This was a special year for the Charity’s grants scheme, with our funding pot doubled to provide more grants than ever before to local businesses. I’m delighted that the opportunity has been grasped with both hands, and I’m sure the total amount of £103,000 spread across 23 recipients will make a huge difference to many small business owners across the county.”