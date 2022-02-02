Show them you care: Harborough jewellers launch special Valentine’s window campaign

Steffans Jewellers is launching a special glittering Valentine’s window campaign for loved-up sweethearts all over Harborough.

A town centre jewellers in Market Harborough is showing they are all heart as pulses start to race in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

Steffans Jewellers is launching a special glittering Valentine’s window campaign for loved-up sweethearts all over Harborough.

The popular store on The Square is to put over 20 giant hearts on display in their windows ahead of Monday February 14.

“We are inviting clients and the public alike to message us with their very own Valentine’s Day messages,” said Steffans business director Wesley Elliot Suter.

“We will personally hand write the messages and display them all on the hearts.

“And every time we fill a heart it will then be displayed in our windows for everyone to see.”

You can send your very own heartfelt message to the town’s jeweller’s at [email protected]