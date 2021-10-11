Shops in Harborough showcase the best that local artists have to offer

Almost 30 shops in Market Harborough got very creative last month when they showcased the best that local artists have to offer.

Some 28 stores and business in the town threw themselves into the highly-acclaimed Art Windows event in September with gusto.

Harborough Artists Cluster are now thanking the businesses and shops for their fantastic support.

And the artists are hoping that they’ll be able to go back to their usual pattern of Open Studios and exhibitions next September.

You can find out much more about Harborough’s best artists at: https://www.harboroughartists.co.uk/The two pictures shown here illustrate the item put up in the window of Pressing Appointments on Coventry Road, Market Harborough, by Aspects of Stitch member Nigel Cheney.