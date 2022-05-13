Shoppers urged to visit Harborough Market as part of national campaign leading up to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Shoppers are being urged to visit Harborough Market in Market Harborough as part of a big national campaign leading up to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The high-profile ‘Love Your Local Market’ initiative runs here as well as all over the country from today (Friday) to Sunday June 5.

And Market Harborough’s historic 800-year-old indoor market, in Northampton Road, will be hosting special events and activities for the three-week period.

Local primary schools will be visiting the medieval market, along with VIP guests.

There will also be a free reusable canvas tote bag for shoppers who spend over £10 at the market (limited supply, one per person) to help to reduce plastic.

A host of activities will also be staged to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, commemorating her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

The action-packed agenda will include the monthly Farmers Market on The Square in Market Harborough on Thursday June 2, featuring a fascinating range of Jubilee-themed products and cream teas.

Tables and chairs will also be laid out for customers to enjoy the sunshine and admire the bunting.

Today Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough District Council, said: “This is a celebration of the market and all that it has to offer - and we will share more information over the coming days.

“There really will be something for everyone,” said Cllr King.

“I hope that people go along and support the traders and enjoy the many activities during Love Your Local Market and during the Jubilee weekend.”

Look out for the giant Union Jack flags at the market, celebrating the Jubilee, which have been knitted and crocheted out of 10cm squares of red, white and blue.

People are also being called on to support and get behind Lutterworth's market - which is held every Thursday in the town centre.

There will be more updates on the Harborough Market Twitter page @HarbMarket and the council’s social media channels, with the hashtag #LYLM2022

Find out more about Harborough Market at www.harborough.gov.uk/harboroughmarket