Shoppers asked to give their opinions in shopping in Harborough's town centre

People of all ages are being given the chance to have their say about the way they shop in Market Harborough. Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

The town’s group of small and unique independent businesses, Harbs Collective, are putting together a survey along with Harborough District Council.

They are inviting shoppers to have their say about the way that they shop and engage with businesses here.

The study is designed to help retailers understand what shoppers would like to get out of the town centre in Market Harborough.

“More specifically, the shopping experience, services, and events that Harbs Collective provide throughout the year,” said the council.

“It will also help Harbs Collective continue to serve the community in a unique way, for young and older shoppers, and cater for visitors to the town.”

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “We understand it’s been a challenging year or more in retail.

“We are working with Harbs Collective to help build people’s confidence and support improved shopping experiences and events that will encourage people to visit our fantastic independent shops and cafes in the town centre.”

Claire Webb, who runs the Paint Pottle and belongs to Harbs Collective, said: “The way we shop has changed in the wake of Covid-19.

“As such Market Harborough’s independent retailers need to make sure that we adapt to that change - but without losing the charm of our high street and sense of local community.

“That’s why Harbs Collective would love our shoppers and visitors to complete this survey so that everything we do moving forward responds to our community’s needs and makes sure the town is a vibrant and inviting place to visit for everyone.”

You can have your say at www.tinyurl.com/YourTownCentreAlternatively you can complete a physical copy of the survey in independent shops, cafes, and restaurants in Market Harborough.

For more information, email [email protected]

Cllr Phil Knowles, who heads up the Liberal Democrats on Harborough council, said: “The face of retail across the country, the way many high street shops and businesses function now in comparison to the pre-pandemic times in many cases are significantly different.

“The input from shoppers, from the wider community, will provide vital information in planning for the future.