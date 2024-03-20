Sheldon Bosley Knight snaps up second business in as many months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The acquisition brings with it the addition of 250 fully managed properties to SBK’s books. Charles Kimbell was founded and established in 1991 and has two offices – Market Harborough and Lutterworth – and covers the south Leicestershire area. It will solidify the presence SBK already has in the area following the acquisition of Leicestershire-based Andrew Granger & Co last July.

SBK’s lettings director, Rebecca Dean, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the agent to take over the Charles Kimbell lettings portfolio which has been built and so well looked after for over 32 years.

“This acquisition is a perfect fit for our business and further strengthens our Andrew Granger office in Market Harborough taking the portfolio size to almost 800 fully managed properties.

“We are very happy the staff who are also very well established within the business will be joining us and will continue to support the landlords and tenants within this portfolio.

“It has been a real pleasure working with Stephen Kimbell over the last few months and it is clear he is incredibly passionate about the business he has built and all things lettings.”

Charles Kimbell owner, Stephen Kimbell said: “After 33 highly successful years the owners have decided it is time to retire and sell the business.

“A buyer has been carefully chosen, primarily for the benefit of landlords and tenants, who are locally based and an independent agency with the resources to deal with the changing times facing the private rental sector.

“Charles Kimbell always strived to offer a high quality service, winning local and regional awards as Best Letting Agent.

“The service offered is unsurpassed in the area and we trust this will be maintained. The new owner, long established agent Sheldon Bosley Knight, is a company managed and led by people with the experience and knowledge required to achieve this and with the addition of former staff, Sam and Lisa, it is certain Charles Kimbell’s landlords and tenants will continue to be well served.”

SBK, which celebrated its 180th birthday last year, has more than 160 in-house staff in offices across Coventry and Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Worcestershire and the Cotswolds.