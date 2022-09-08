'Shared banking hub' planned for Lutterworth following news that the town's last remaining bank will close in October

Alberto Costa with Gareth Oakley (left), managing director of the Cash Action Group’s Banking Hub Company, and Chris Ashton (right), head of banking services at Link.

Lutterworth has been included as one of 13 locations across the UK earmarked for new hubs in areas where bank branches have recently closed.

South Leicestershire MP, Alberto Costa, has warmly welcomed the announcement from Link – the UK’s biggest interbank network - about the hubs.

He has previously criticised both Lloyds and Nationwide for announcing the closure of their branches in Lutterworth and nearby Blaby, with the MP citing a lack of services for his constituents living in rural areas and villages.

Mr Costa said: "I shared my constituents’ very serious concerns about the recent raft of bank closures we have seen locally, especially in Lutterworth and Blaby where the last branches have now announced their intentions to close later this year.

"It is imperative that my constituents have good, reasonable access to important services such as banking, so this is really positive news for people in south Leicestershire.”

Mr Costa added: “I have been disappointed with the recent banking woes we have experienced in south Leicestershire; however, I am very grateful to Link for recognising the gap in services in Lutterworth and I will now be asking them to look at explore similar options in Blaby to benefit residents in that part of my constituency.