Severn Trent retains Market Harborough consultancy for land and planning advice over next five years

A property consultancy’s Market Harborough team is set to work alongside a major water company to fulfil its ambitions of providing an affordable, sustainable service to customers over the next five years.

Fisher German has been selected for the Severn Trent Water Land and Planning framework for its AMP8 five-year plan from 2025 to 2030, following a successful retender.

Severn Trent’s plan focuses on developing new sustainable water sources, reducing network leaks, reducing pollution and saving customers money across its extensive area into Wales with Hafren Dyfrdwy.

Fisher German’s utilities and infrastructure team, along with its planning team, will support Severn Trent Water by securing the necessary land for projects, advising on planning policies and applications, liaising with landowners, and providing guidance on net-zero initiatives.

The work will be led by staff in its Market Harborough office alongside those in Stafford, Newark, Worcester, Banbury and Ashby, with additional support from teams in Chester, Knutsford and Doncaster as needed.

This contract means Fisher German will have worked for Severn Trent Water for 21 years by the end of the contract, having first worked for the company in 2009.

James Pegrum, Partner at Fisher German, said: “We are delighted to have successfully retendered to work with Severn Trent Water throughout its AMP8 cycle until 2030.

“Having collaborated with Severn Trent for several years, our expert teams have already contributed to some crucial projects, including tailored planning advice to secure the construction of Hanchurch Reservoir near Stoke-on-Trent, and advice on pipeline diversions for HS2.

“We aim to work closely with landowners and occupiers to minimise the impact of these works where they affect private land.

“As we enter AMP8, Severn Trent and the water industry face significant pressure to deliver lasting value for customers while minimising environmental impact.

“We look forward to helping Severn Trent achieve these goals over the next five years and are confident this will continue our excellent working relationship.”

Leo Conway, Land and Planning Business Lead at Severn Trent, said: “We’re happy to welcome Fisher German back on to our framework for AMP8, which will include some complex and large-scale projects.

“Fisher German has represented us well in the past and provided good advice across a range of different schemes and we’re pleased that they were successful in tendering to become a part of our Land and Planning Framework.”

Fisher German will work on Severn Trent Water’s Land and Planning Framework for AMP8 alongside one existing supplier and two new suppliers.