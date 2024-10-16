Severn Trent again named as a top 10 employer for social mobility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Severn Trent has again been named as a top ten employer for its efforts in providing work opportunities for all and taking strides to improve social mobility in its communities.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming in at ninth in the latest Social Mobility Index that’s been unveiled today (16 Oct), the company has now placed top ten for six years in a row for its commitment to making sure those from all social backgrounds have access to the same opportunities.

It joins other UK companies such as Aviva, Santander, KPMG UK, Browne Jacobson and Co-op, in having its efforts in breaking barriers, in providing fair employment for anyone, regardless of background recognised by the index.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Severn Trent, this includes recruiting more new talent from lower socio-economic backgrounds and its commitment in providing 500 work experience placements a year aimed largely for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those who are care experienced.

Severn Trent

It’s also pledged to support 100,000 people into work and out of water poverty and this year has engaged with thousands of people in the local community, delivering free employability training while hosting jobs fairs to connect employers and job seekers.

The company also provides bursaries to young people living in the region to support with university, as well as working with local authorities to provide paid internships to those who have been out of employment for some time.

Neil Morrison, HR Director from Severn Trent says: “Providing people with opportunities and access to work is something that’s deeply rooted within our business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The communities we serve is made up with so much diversity and talent, that to make sure we deliver the best service – our employees need to have experience from all walks of life and backgrounds to do that.

“For us, it’s about someone’s potential and what they can bring, not their previous experience of qualifications. That’s why another ranking in the top ten for six years in a row, is something we’re immensely proud of. And will continue to build on.”

Jon Marston, 45 who’s a Business Lead at Severn Trent left school with a handful of GCSE’s and did an NVQ in bricklaying while working as a hospital porter and trained as a mental health nurse.

After applying for various roles, he started his career at Severn Trent as a technical operator, to then managing sites, then a few more moves has been promoted as a business leader and part of the company’s senior management team - helping to manage waste water treatment sites across the Midlands and managing a number of teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says, “I’ve had a different career to most of the senior management team. I’ve had to gain credibility. If you do your GCSEs well and A-Levels that sometime feels like others have more credibility earlier in your career because it shows you can apply yourself. What I’ve had to do throughout my career is compete with these people who on paper had a better chance than me, but my life experiences and different view I bring to the company is invaluable – as I have applied myself in a different way.

“The job that changed my life the most was being in nursing because I realised everyone’s different and everyone’s got a different view of the world and different problems. The step up to from managing 20 to 200 people is huge, it’s a different mindset and you have to have empathy and so my previous experience has been huge in shaping me as a manager. I’d encourage anyone, no matter your background, past experience to explore the opportunities that are out there as those life experiences are so unique to you, that no one can compete with and has led to a successful career here at Severn Trent.”

To learn more about current vacances at Severn Trent, and what it’s like to work at the company – visit severntrent.com.

To view the index visit The Social Mobility Employer Index