See inside a revamped Harborough restaurant after its recent reopening

Here are some photos inside the new-look Zizzi restaurant in Market Harborough.

The Italian restaurant in High Street reopened last week following a revamp, designed by talented artist Hannah Coates.

Hannah has incorporated details of oats and grains into the artwork with a nod to Oat Hill. In addition, the artwork includes background patterns and embroidery details referencing The Symington Building which housed leading corset manufacturers.

Within the restaurant customers will find references to local handicrafts including milk churns and milk bottle lighting features linking to Pure Dairy Supply Company of Market Harborough and a bread-basket display representing the local Clipston Bakehouse.

1. Zizzi reopens Here are some photos inside the new-look Zizzi restaurant in Market Harborough. Photo: Zizzi Photo Sales

2. Zizzi reopens Here are some photos inside the new-look Zizzi restaurant in Market Harborough. Photo: Zizzi Photo Sales

3. Zizzi reopens Here are some photos inside the new-look Zizzi restaurant in Market Harborough. Photo: Zizzi Photo Sales

4. Zizzi reopens Here are some photos inside the new-look Zizzi restaurant in Market Harborough. Photo: Zizzi Photo Sales