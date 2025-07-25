Retiring after 50 years of service at local firm H Monk & Sons

Gary pictured far right with colleagues.

Valued Member of staff to leave local furniture shop after half a century of flooring expertise.

Local carpet fitter Gary Freestone is hanging up his Stanley knife and stretcher after 50 years working for local firm H Monk & Sons in Market Harborough. Hired by the local councillor and business owner, Miss Kitty Monk, he worked in the shop serving customers as a Saturday boy at the tender age of 14. Gary then became an apprentice carpet fitter soon after.

Gary's role has changed with the nature of the business, whilst taking an active part in the removals side, he remembers one particularly long day starting work at 5 am and finishing at 9 pm, travelling to Bournemouth.

To our knowledge, Gary is the longest serving member of staff in the 130-year history of the business.

All staff at Monk's and many of our customers are grateful for his efforts over the years, and we will be celebrating with a meal for colleagues at a local steakhouse.

Gary said he is looking forward to resting up and spending time with his family and grandchildren.