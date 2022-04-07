Record-breaking year of profits for Market Harborough Building Society

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) says 2021 has been a record-breaking year for its profits.

The business delivered best ever profits of more than £5m before tax, and completed £132m of new mortgage business - 140 per cent of the previous year.

Commenting on the results, chief executive Mark Robinson said: “I am proud of everything the team has achieved.

"Despite Covid our team cheerfully maintained high standards of care for all our members and partners and our commitment to local communities remained strong. Our Charitable Foundation made a real difference locally by awarding over £25,000 to community groups.

"This year will be my last as CEO as I retire in the autumn and I’m delighted we also received a coveted 2022 Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award in recognition of the outstanding service consistently provided to intermediaries.”